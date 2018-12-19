UPDATED-Multi-Vehicle Accident Near 6100 State Street in Bettendorf

UPDATE 2:57 pm -

Bettendorf police tell TV6 the road has now reopened and traffic resumes as normal on State Street. There were two people airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

ORIGINAL -

Bettendorf police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident near the 6100 block of State Street.

Officials tell TV6 that State Street is closed from Fennel Street to the 6000 Block of State Street. They have asked people to take an alternate route.

TV6 is on the scene and we will update you once more information becomes available.



