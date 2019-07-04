Multiple agencies respond to overnight house fire in Davenport

A house fire broke out on the 4100 Block of Nobis Drive in Davenport late Wednesday night and fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire well into the morning hours of Thursday, July 4th.

TV6 can confirm among the agencies that responded were Davenport Fire Department, Buffalo Fire Department, and Blue Grass Fire Department.

When TV6 arrived on scene shortly after midnight on July 4th, 2019, flames were still visible from the home. Crews broke out windows in order to assist with getting water to the appropriate areas. Due to the location of the home fire crews needed to bring their own water to the scene constantly. This brought a unique set of challenges due to the narrow road, and the need for constant traffic in and out in order to have the proper resources on hand.

Medics were seen at the home, however, TV6 has not confirmed if anyone was injured. TV6 is working to gather information such as the cause of the fire, or if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.