Multiple agencies respond to overnight house fire in Davenport

UPDATE 7-4-19 8:45 a.m.

A family of 5 was living in the home that went up in flames July 3rd and everyone is safe.

The family was out watching the fireworks when they got a call, from their neighbors, that their home was on fire. Their neighbors had already put in a call to Davenport Fire at the time. The neighbor got the information they needed to get into their home and let the dogs out who were locked inside the home at the time of the fire.

This home fire presented a few unique challenges to the Davenport Fire Department. The first struggle they faced is that the home was in a remote area, off a very long, narrow, driveway- making it difficult for the fire trucks to navigate in and out of the area. Further, because of the location, so far from the main street, there was not a fire hydrant within the area. To overcome this, Davenport relied on surrounding agencies to bring in tankers as a water supply. They also used the in-ground swimming pool at the home as a water supply to put the fire out.

The homeowners tell TV6 that the home was built in 1850- and was a historic home within the Davenport community. They will be staying with family members who live next door and they share that their children are already feeling support from friends who are gathering items they may have lost in the fire, such as clothes.

The Davenport Fire District Chief, Mike Ryan, tells TV6 they will continue the investigation with daylight July 4th.

ORIGINAL 7-4-19 2:24 a.m.

A house fire broke out on the 4100 Block of Nobis Drive in Davenport late Wednesday night and fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire well into the morning hours of Thursday, July 4th.

TV6 can confirm among the agencies that responded were Davenport Fire Department, Buffalo Fire Department, and Blue Grass Fire Department.

When TV6 arrived on scene shortly after midnight on July 4th, 2019, flames were still visible from the home. Crews broke out windows in order to assist with getting water to the appropriate areas. Due to the location of the home fire crews needed to bring their own water to the scene constantly. This brought a unique set of challenges due to the narrow road, and the need for constant traffic in and out in order to have the proper resources on hand.

Medics were seen at the home, however, TV6 has not confirmed if anyone was injured. TV6 is working to gather information such as the cause of the fire, or if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.