One person has been airlifted after a two-vehicle accident in Scott County near Chapel Hill Road and 110th Ave.

Crews were called to the accident around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning for the crash.

Officials were very limited on what information they could release, but our crews on scene did see one person was taken away from the scene by a helicopter.

TV6 is working to gather more information and will update this story as that information becomes available.