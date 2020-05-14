Multiple buildings damaged in fire in downtown Kewanee

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in downtown Kewanee Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Gary Moore says the fire started in a garage behind a billiards hall on Second St. near the corner of Chestnut.

There is severe damage to that structure, the billiards hall, a beauty salon and massage therapy business.

The City of Kewannee, Kewanee Comunity, Annawan, Galva, Stark County and Bishop Hill fire departments responded.

