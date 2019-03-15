Multiple cars broken into in Bettendorf, police searching for suspect(s)

Multiple cars were broken into at the Bettendorf Community Center and now police are asking for your help.

On March 9 between 5:15 and 6:30 p.m., police say five cars that were parked at the center were all broken into. Officials say entry was gained by the same method in all the burglaries.

Purses, bags and electronics that were left in plain sight were taken. This included licenses, credit cards and more.

If you know anything about these burglaries, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.