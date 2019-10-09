Multiple cars egged in Blue Grass; police ask for help keeping an eye out

Police in Blue Grass are asking residents to report any suspicious vehicles or people acting suspiciously after a recent bout of egging.

Police posted to Facebook Tuesday night with the announcement.

Police said they were informed that a green Dodge Ram pickup truck was driven by someone who is suspeted of egging multiple cars in the area.

Police ask that residents check their vehicles to make sure their vehicles have not been hit.

If you see a vehicle that is being driven suspiciously or someone who is acting suspiciously you're asked to call 911.