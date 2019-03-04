Multiple charges for Davenport man involving stolen vehicles and shots fired incidents

A Davenport man has been arrested on multiple charges including driving a stolen vehicle.

Police say on Sunday, March 3, police spotted a stolen vehicle at 1500 East 39th Street. Police say the driver, 18-year-old Juan Rosales, sped off. The vehicle he was driving was then spotted parked in the 100 block of East 35th Street with a flat tire.

Police say Rosales was found in "close proximity" to the vehicle hiding by a tree, officials say he then ran from police until he was apprehended.

Officials say the vehicle Rosales was driving was a 2004 Acura ATL, valued at $8,000 and was reported stolen out of Rock Island.

Police say Rosales had marijuana on him weighing in at 11.3 and 8.2 grams.

Rosales is also charged in an incident that happened in February of 2019 where police say he was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry, which was reported stolen out of Illinois. Police say a vehicle block was attempted but Rosales was able to get out of the block and drive away from police.

A pursuit then began, where police say Rosales ignored marked police vehicles, uniformed officers and both visual and audible signs to stop. Officials say in doing so, Rosales exceeded the speed limit by 25 miles per hour while participating in a felony. A check through NCIC showed Rosales does not have a valid driver's license according to police.

Rosales is also charged in an incident that happened in December of 2018.

On December 19, 2018, police say Rosales was driving a vehicle when an unidentified occupant of the vehicle began shooting at another vehicle. Police say the vehicle driven by Rosales continued after the vehicle that was shot at for about 10 blocks before the driver of the vehicle being shot at was able to escape.

Police say they found two spent nine-millimeter casings located in the area of 200 Sturdevant Street.

Detectives followed up on the incident, which included getting surveillance video from a nearby business. During a review of the footage, police say they identified Rosales as the driver of the vehicle.

Rosales is being charged with seven felonies: three counts of Probation Violation, Eluding, 1st-degree Theft, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and 2nd-degree Theft. He is also charged with three misdemeanors: No Driver's License, Interference with Official Acts and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He is being held on six cash-only bonds, totaling $55,000.