Multiple crews respond to fire in Savanna, Ill. on Monday

Multiple crews were called to scene of a fire in Savanna, Ill. on Monday.

(MGN Image)

Crews responded to a South Avenue address for a barn that was on fire. The fire spread to a nearby building, which the Carroll County sheriff's deputy believes was a home.

Riverdale Road was shut down for one mile, both north and south. 3 Mile Road was shut down one mile east of the fire.

There were no reported injuries. Damage to the home has not been determined.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

