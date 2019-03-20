Multiple dogs rescued in Iowa after being left during flooding at abandoned house

A non-profit animal welfare organization in the Des Moines, Iowa area is rescuing animals who have been left behind and abandoned during the flooding.

TV6 previously reported that AHeinz56 Pet Rescue and Transport rescued two dogs that were left near rising waters near Puckerbrush boat ramp.

On Tuesday, March 19, officials with AHeinz57 posted a video showing dogs that had been trapped by flooding at an abandoned house.

Officials say they had went to Pacific Junction, Iowa, to recover dogs that were trapped by floodwaters. AHeinz57 worked with two other rescues to resuce 26 dogs. AHeinz brough back 20 of those dogs.

"Our volunteers worked tirelessly wading thru waters from 3-4 feet high for approximately 400 yards to get to the house," the Facebook post read.

AHeinz57 is now asking the community for donations to help all the animals rescued from the property.

"There are a few that have some signifcant health issues and we believe a few are pregnant," the post read.