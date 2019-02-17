UPDATE: Two people rescued from burning Davenport apartment complex

UPDATE 8:16 p.m.: The Davenport Fire Department said two people had to be rescued from a burning apartment complex Sunday evening.

The Davenport fire chief said they two were trapped in a hallway and rescued by a ground ladder.

The fire is believed to have started on the third floor of a 24 unit building. The cause if under investigation. The fire chief said Sunday the building suffered significant smoke and water damage.

Only minor injuries are being reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: Several fire crews are responding to an apartment complex on N. Division in Davenport.

Large flames can be seen coming from a building near the Breckenridge Apartment complex.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt. TV6 has multiple crews at the scene and will update this story as we get more information.