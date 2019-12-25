Multiple guns reported stolen out of Mercer County

Officials with the Mercer County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help after a residential burglary happened on December 18.

Officials say the burglary happened at a home on 58th Street in Mercer County.

The victim reported multiple guns missing as well as a television and other items.

If you have information regarding this crime, or any other crimes, please call the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500 or submit a tip from our website mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com