Multiple juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

Multiple juveniles were arrested Wednesday afternoon after crashing a stolen vehicle near 14 and Pershing, according to Davenport police.

According to police they received multiple people called 911 saying a car was speeding through the neighborhood. When officers responded to the area, they found the car had hit another car and the juveniles had took off on foot. Police were able to arrested at least two of them.

One of the juveniles was seen being checked out by paramedics, but was not taken to the hospital. Police tell us the juveniles are facing charges. It is unclear what charges they are facing.