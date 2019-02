Police in Bettendorf are investigating after they've received multiple reports of vandalism.

Police Chief Keith Kimball tells TV6 four reports came in on February 18. Chief Kimball says the reports were of spray paint vandalism and graffiti.

A garage door in the 1700 block of Elmwood Lane.

A garage door in the 2000 block of Elmwood Lane.

A motor home in the 2300 block of Southview Drive.

A vehicle in the 3600 block of Midland Hill Drive.

Police are still investigating.