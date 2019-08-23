Multiple storage unit burglaries reported in Henry County, Iowa

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa are asking for any help finding someone who may be responsible for multiple storage unit burglaries.

On August 16, at around 5:30 p.m., officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls regarding burglaries to multiple storage units at locations around the county.

Officials say the suspect was able to get into the storage units and remove items.

The incident is under investigation.

Any witnesses or citizens with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office and speak with a deputy. That number is 319-385-2712.