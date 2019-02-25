Multiple storage units burglarized in Whiteside County

Officials are investigating after receiving multiple reports of storage unit burglaries in Whiteside County.

Officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office say they have received the reports along with local law enforcement agencies. The burglaries have been happening to multiple units across the county.

If you have been a victim of these recent burglaries, you're asked to call police.

If you have any information pertaining to the individuals involved with these burglaries, and wish to remain anonymous, please report it to Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.