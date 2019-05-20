Multiple units respond after police chase ends near Buchanan Elementary

Multiple units in Davenport responded near Buchanan Elementary School after a police chase through parts of the city.

Police tell TV6 the school was placed on lockdown for precaution while they searched for suspects. At this time TV6 does not know why the pursuit started and how many people, if any, are in custody.

KWQC's Chris Carter was at the scene and said multiple police and Scott County officials were on scene. Multiple units were seen at multiple different locations throughout the area, including a large field.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this as more information becomes available.