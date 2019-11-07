Multiple units respond to active scene in Burlington; public asked to avoid area

The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the areas of Agency and Plank Streets after a suspect shot at officers.

Officials with the sheriff's office tell TV6 there are no injuries at this point that they're aware of, but the public should avoid the area while units respond.

A viewer said her mother is in the area and she was asked by officers to stay indoors, hide and stay down.

