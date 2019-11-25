Multiple units respond to fire in Silvis, Illinois

A portion of 8th Street in Silvis, Illinois is blocked off while fire crews work on a fire.

(KWQC)

A neighbor near the area tells TV6 that a vacant home caught fire and caused two houses near it to also catch fire.

In the photo above you can see what is left of a building with a home next to it burned from the flames.

Multiple units have been called to help assist in the fire.

TV6 has multiple crews heading to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.