Davenport police issue "shelter in place"; respond to at least one shooting

The Davenport Police Department is asking residents to stay indoors and shelter in place until further notice.

"Due to civil unrest in the Davenport area, the Davenport Police Department and City officials request all residents stay in their homes and shelter in place until further notice," police said in the Facebook post. "Additional information will be shared when available."

This comes after one person was shot in Davenport. Police confirmed with TV6 that one man was shot in the parking lot of Necker's Jewelers on 53rd Street. Police say the man took himself to the hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to multiple locations throughout the city of Davenport. This is following reports of vandalism and looting.

Earlier Sunday evening TV6 addressed rumors that were spreading in the community of a possible riot that was planned at businesses.

TV6 reached out to the Davenport Police Department, who said they are aware of rumors circulating on social media but were not aware of any instance of rioting that had been confirmed.

An officer told TV6 the department confirmed that several businesses, including NorthPark Mall, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Sam’s Club, closed as a precaution.

Around 10 p.m., multiple vehicles were seen at the Walmart on Elmore circling the parking lots and honking. TV6 observed multiple cop cars in the area trying to get the vehicles to leave the area.

Multiple viewers reached out to TV6 saying people were trying to get into stores at the mall. Once TV6 arrived multiple vehicles were seen circling the parking lots and honking. You could hear officers on megaphones asking those in the parking lot to leave the area.

TV6 also heard reports of damage at the NorthWest Bank in Davenport. Upon arrival, you could see damage to the windows.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this as more information becomes available.