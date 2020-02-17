Multiple vehicles stolen from dealership in Fort Madison

Police in Fort Madison are asking for the community's help in locating vehicles that were taken from Jim Baier, Inc., a car dealership in the city.

Police say in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 17, officers were informed of the theft. Officials say an employee arrived to find that the showroom had been entered overnight and that two new vehicles were missing.

Police say forcible entry was made and that the stolen vehicles were driven from the lot.

"The method of operation has the marks of a professional ring that has been working int he Midwest," police said in a release.

The vehicles are described as 2020 Ford Mustang GT, 5.0 Ltr V8 and it's a "Twister Orange" color. The Mustang is valued at $48,600. The other vehicle is described as a 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Daytona Edition and is black. Police say the Hellcat is one of only 501 made and has special graphics on the back. The Hellcat is valued at $83,200.

The department is asking for help from the residents and business owners regarding any observations made or for any available surveillance video.

The vehicles are very distinctive in appearance according to police and were most likely loaded into a nearby trailer.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-2525 or your local law enforcement agency.

In a Facebook post, officials with Jim Baier, INC. posted pictures of four cars that were taken from the dealership.

The dealership mentions the Hellcat and Mustang but also mentions that a pre-owned 2019 black Challenger RT Scat Pack and a 2015 Challenger RT Scat Pack (white with red stripes) were also taken.

The dealership is asking that anyone contact the police department with information.