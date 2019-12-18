Murder charges filed after woman is found dead in Davenport home

Police have charged a 38-year-old man with murder after a woman was found dead inside a Davenport home.

Police say 38-year-old Casey Klemme, of Davenport, has now been charged with 2nd-degree murder and domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow in reference to the death of 39-year-old Tiffany Klemme.

On Saturday, July 27 police were called to the 6900 block of Oak Street in reference to an unresponsive person. Police say then found Tiffany Klemme dead inside the home. Court documents say officers noticed no visible injuries on Casey and saw the victim "inside laying [sic] on the floor."

The affidavit says Casey and Tiffany had been married for 20 years and says they started arguing because she accused him of cheating on her. The document says Casey admitted to grabbing and pushing the victim, but never to physically hurting her. In a new court affidavit, it shows on July 26 Casey was heard yelling that he was "choking" Tiffany.

Officials say Tiffany has received multiple injuries to her head and on the autopsy report her cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries to her head. The autopsy also revealed she had internal injuries to her neck which were consistent with strangulation.