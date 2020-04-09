MuscaBus riders must wear masks starting Friday

All passengers using the MuscaBus service will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth beginning Friday and continuing at least through May 1, the Muscatine Department of Public Works said Thursday.

“We realize that this may be an inconvenience to some riders but feel it is necessary to protect our staff so we can continue to provide this essential service to the community,” Brian Stineman, Director of Public Works, said.

MuscaBus has a limited supply of single-use masks that can be provided to riders through the weekend. On Monday, any rider who does not have an appropriate face covering will not be allowed on the bus.

“We will continue to evaluate the recommendations from state and federal officials and will adjust this policy as necessary,” Stineman said.

MuscaBus suspended all bus routes from April 6 through at least April 30 but are offering free shuttle bus rides to the public during this time period. Anyone who would like to schedule a ride can call (563) 263-8152. Ride appointments are on a first come, first served basis, and rides will only be provided to the doctor, work, and the grocery store.

Shuttle buses will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Fares will be waived from April 6 to May 1. All previously purchased passes for April will be valid and accepted for use during the month of May.

For more information and for links to information from state and federal agencies, visit the

Muscatine COVID-19 Updatepage.