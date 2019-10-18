Muscatine City Council to discuss terminating its city administrator

The Muscatine City Administrator, Gregg Mandsager, may soon be out of a job.

According to Mayor Diana Broderson At Large Representative Kelcey Brackett made a motion during a council meeting on October 17, 2019 to have a “discussion and possible action to end the city administrator’s contract.” Neither Broderson or Brackett would comment on the motion with Bracket saying because “of the nature of the motion” he would withhold comment until the council meeting.

Four members of council, including Brackett, voted to add the motion to the next city council agenda. That will be on November 17.

In November of 2017, Mandsager filed a lawsuit against Broderson and members of city council alleging the mayor had made “false and slanderous” claims about him and his position. Court records show the case was dismissed with prejudice.

Mandsager has been with the city since November 2009, according to his Linkedin profile. TV6 called Mandsager’s office late in the day. He was not available. TV6 has also reached out to him over social media. We will update this story if we hear back.

