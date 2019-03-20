Muscatine County 911 Director arrested, facing misdemeanor charges

The Director of the Muscatine County 911 Center, MUSCOM, has been arrested, according to Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan.

Beverly Griffith was booked into the Muscatine County jail Wednesday afternoon for tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Ryan said allegations in the criminal complaint allege she was working a secondary employment at a bar, “with her time sheets alleging that she was at her public safety job at the time,” the sheriff wrote to TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter.

Griffith joined MUSCOM as director less than a year ago from the Naples, Florida Police Department where she was a supervisor.

Griffith has been placed on administrative leave. She was booked into the Muscatine County jail on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

