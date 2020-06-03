Muscatine County Fair cancels grandstand and grounds entertainment

Muscatine County Fair officials have announced the postponement of grandstand and grounds entertainment for the 2020 Muscatine County Fair. Officials say this is "out of an abundance of caution".

"After discussions with the Public Health Department, Muscatine County 4-H, Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, and other partners, the fair board decided this was the necessary decision to keep Muscatine county residents safe and healthy," officials said in the release. "Due to the substantial number of positive cases and the incredibly large number of reported deaths in Muscatine County in comparison to our neighboring counties, the public health department recommends that people stay home that are sick, but we also know the virus spreads asymptomatically. The decision was based off of many factors, including, but not limited to, Public Health recommendations, CDC and government guidelines (including social distancing and 50% capacity), and volunteer need."

Officials say the following are affected by the postponement:

- Fair Stock Car Races

- Truck Drag Races

- Tractor Pull

- Mo Pitney & Neal McCoy concert

- Trailer Races

- Demo Derby

- Carnival

- Grounds Entertainment

"We know that the Muscatine County Fair is the highlight of the summer for many families, and we too are disappointed," officials said. "The board is continuing to look for ways the community can enjoy some fair-related events virtually during the fair week, so keep an eye out on our social media pages. You can find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

"Muscatine County 4-H is working on plans for Muscatine County youth to exhibit what they have learned throughout this program year. As soon as that information is available, their office will be notifying youth, families, and volunteers."

Officials say that the July 2020 fair tickets will not be accepted for the July 2021 fair.

"We are asking the public to consider their ticket and sponsorship purchases as donations to the fair during this season of trying times," officials said. 'However, anyone who would prefer a refund please notify the fair office by July 31st for prompt processing. We are currently working on rescheduling entertainment for the 2021 fair.

"The postponement of grandstand and grounds entertainment is a decision that was not taken lightly. While we are all deeply saddened by the outcome, we know this is what is best to keep our county residents, volunteers, vendors, and exhibitors safe and healthy. We will be back stronger than ever come July 2021!"