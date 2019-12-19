Muscatine County Salvation Army officer living in giant kettle to raise money

18 degrees is not exactly the best temperature to sleep outside, but it's not stopping a Salvation Army officer in Muscatine.

Lt. Greg Bock is living inside the large red kettle outside the Muscatine, Iowa Hy-Vee with a goal of $180,000 by Christmas.

Lt. Greg Bock is staying in a giant red Salvation Army kettle outside of Hy-Vee to raise money. The goal is $180,000 by Christmas Day and Bock plans to stay in the kettle until the goal is reached.

"The red kettles are every year, but you hardly see a giant red kettle that someone lives in to raise awareness for it," Bock said, "It's kind of a creative way to have a new platform to say listen there's a need out there. We're here to meet it and we need your help in doing so."

All donations the Salvation Army of Muscatine County receives stay in the area and help people locally. Bock said despite the cold temperatures, living in the red kettle, to spread awareness, is worth it.

"If I have to suffer for a few days so that somebody doesn't have to, it's worth every second that I spend in the kettle," he said.

Bock will spend 24 hours a day in the kettle, except for bathroom breaks inside of Hy-Vee.

With Christmas fast approaching, Bock remains hopeful the goal will be met.

"Even if we don't meet it, we have still advocated for somebody in need, and we still brought awareness to the needs in Muscatine County," Bock said.

The kettle was locally made and weighs 2,100 pounds. It stands seven feet tall with an eight foot circumference. There is a hatch door in the base that Bock is using to store items, but there is also enough room to sleep.

He tries to stay warm with clothing, a heat lamp, and sleeping bag. He also has a space heater he can use in the hatch.

