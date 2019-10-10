Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan announces upcoming retirement after no confidence vote

Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan announced his upcoming retirement after the local Teamsters 238 Union representing the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office held a no confidence vote in Ryan.

In a statement, Sheriff Ryan said he will be retiring at the end of his term in December of 2020.

Sheriff Ryan says he made the decision in the spring, but now that people are announcing their election bids, he decided it was time to make it public.

You can read his full statement here:

"At the end of my term in DEC of 2020 I will have 34 1/2 years of service to the citizens of Muscatine County.

After much contemplation and prayer I am officially announcing that I will retire at that time.

I made this decision in the Spring, but now that people are announcing their election bids it is time to make it public.

Muscatine County has been a wonderful place to live and work. The support of the people here is truly exceptional.

I extend my gratitude to the public and to the loyal and faithful employees. Thanks to my wife and family who have traveled this journey with me.

Hard work by staff will allow me to leave the Office in the best shape it has ever been in.

I am exploring some new opportunities, but I will do my best to enjoy life.

Thank you and God bless you all.

Sheriff Ryan"