Muscatine County has positive coronavirus case, Iowa officials say

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday confirmed that there are six additional positive cases - including one in Muscatine County - of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the total number of cases to 44. There have been 642 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Muscatine County resident is between the ages of 19 and 40.

Officials have not said where in Muscatine County the person lives.

The other people who have tested positive are:

-An adult between the ages of 19 and 40 living in Polk County

-An adult between the ages of 41 and 60 living in Polk County

-An adult between the ages of 61 and 80 living in Polk County

-An adult between the ages of 41 and 60 living in Dubuque County

-An adult between the ages of 19 and 40 living in Johnson County

Two additional non-residents of Iowa tested positive at Iowa healthcare facilities for the coronavirus, according to the IDPH.

No other information was given, including the conditions of any of the people who tested positive.

A status report of monitoring and testing of the coronavirus in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here.

Reynolds held a media briefing Thursday afternoon. It can be viewedhere.

Two people in Scott County also have tested positive. However, because they are not residents, they are not counted as Scott County's cases.