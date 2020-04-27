Muscatine County health officials still urging social distancing to slow spread of COVID-19

Health officials in Muscatine County are reminding residents that COVID-19 is still circulating in the communities and that it is important to continue isolation measures. This includes social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you must stay home except to get medical care,” states Christy Roby Williams, Muscatine County Public Health Director. “This means do not go to work, grocery stores, or areas where you could be around others and spread the virus. The sick person needs to stay home and separate themselves in a different area of the home away from loved ones; wash your hands often, avoid sharing personal household items like drinking glasses or eating utensils; clean highly touched surfaces daily; and closely monitor your symptoms.”

Health officials say even if you start to feel better, they're asking you do not go back to work until the following has occurred:

· You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers)

· Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

· At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

· If you are working with your local public health, they will inform you when you can go back to work and stores.

Family members and close contacts of a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 may also be infected, so it is important they isolate themselves for 14 days to avoid spreading the virus in the community.

“We know that many people with COVID-19 don’t show any symptoms, and don’t appear sick, but they can still spread the virus,” states Roby Williams. “It’s important, even if you’re feeling OK, to follow all of the safety precautions, social distancing and isolation recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our county safe.”