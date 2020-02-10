Muscatine County officials investigating after report of man posing as officer pulls over vehicle

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after receiving a report of a man impersonating a police officer.

Officials say on Sunday, Feb. 9, the officer was told about a man in his mid 30's, mid-40's who was impersonating a police officer in the area of Highway 6 and Moscow Road. Officials say he's described as a white man and he had conducted a traffic stop on the caller.

The caller told officials she was pulled over around 5 a.m. on Sunday by a black or dark-colored Ford Focus which displayed flashing red and blue lights in the front windshield.

An investigation is ongoing and officials ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the sheriff's office at 563-264-0188 ext. 109, 115 or 118.