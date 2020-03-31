Muscatine County reports first death associated with COVID-19

Health officials in Muscatine County have announced the first death associated with COVID-19.

Officials with the Muscatine County Public Health Department made the announcement on Tuesday.

The death reported was a woman, with underlying conditions, between 41-60 years of age.

"We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual's family," Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said. "Muscatine County Public Health and all of our key partner throughout the country and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities."

Officials ask that if you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days. If during that time you start to experience symptoms of COVID-19, you should call your healthcare provider before going to the office. Symptoms include; cough, fever and shortness of breath.

You can find the latest on COVID-19 in both Iowa and Illinois at this link.