Muscatine, Davenport named best holiday river towns

Muscatine and Davenport have been named two of the best holiday river towns.

River Travel Magazine received more than 70 nominations for the best river towns from the 10 states bordering the Mississippi River.

According to the magazine, Muscatine was named the best holiday river town for its population size, between 15,001 and 30,000 residents, and was also named the best overall holiday river town.

"The Holiday Stroll in downtown Muscatine has been celebrated for over 30 years, which visitors can gather to celebrate the holidays. Dozens of downtown stores participate in the stroll and decorate their storefronts, offer refreshments, and spreading holiday cheer with pop-up performances. The night kicks off with the lighting Christmas Tree. The crowd enjoys all the live entertainment and fellowship downtown for the evening, bringing the holiday spirit to life," the website reads.

Davenport was named the best holiday river town for its population size, with more than 70,000 residents.

"The riverfront lights up with a Traditional European Christkindlmarkt at the Freight House. Enjoy over 60 merchants in this temporary Christmas village. St. Nicholas Dinner and Sneak Peak Party kicks off this FREE event of live music, a heated beer garden, gluhwein, a kids area, Fresh Christmas Tree farm, and so much more!" the website reads.

Several other towns in the Quad Cities area were also among the rankings.

LeClaire, Iowa and Galena, Ill. were ranked second and third respectively for best holiday river town with populations between 1001 and 5,000.

Bettendorf and Dubuque were ranked fifth for best holiday river town, with a population between 30,001 and 60,000.