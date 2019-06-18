Muscatine Fire Crews battle house fire early Tuesday

The Muscatine Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire early Tuesday Morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Muscatine Fire Department (see below) crews are working to revive a couple of dogs who took in smoke.

The fire took place on the 1700 block of Miles Avenue in Muscatine.

Crews are requesting the public to stay away from the area at this time.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or what the cause of this fire was. TV6 will continue to provide updates as they become available.





