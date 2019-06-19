Muscatine Fire Department welcomes three new firefighters

The Muscatine Fire Department is welcoming three new firefighters to its department.

In a Facebook post, fire officials said that because of a series of retirements, the department hired three new firefighters.

Ryan Amidon, Eric Joslyn and Kyle Davis completed their initial academy training last week. They were presented their certificates of completion on Friday and reported to their shifts this week.

According to a release sent by the City of Muscatine, each of the three said they were drawn to the life of a firefighter and that the teamwork and support they found with the department made them feel more comfortable in a new work environment.