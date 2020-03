It's time to get those golf clubs out.

It's time to get those golf clubs out. Tee times will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. (KWQC)

The season will begin on a walking-only basis with the use of golf carts depending on course and weather conditions.

The driving range will also be open on Wednesday.