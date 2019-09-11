Muscatine Organization rebuilding low-income apartment

Residents in Muscatine are looking forward to returning home after a fire forced many to relocate.

One of the six rooms being remodeled by Muscatine Center for Social Action. (KWQC)

When you first take a look at the home near Iowa Avenue in Downtown Muscatine. From a distance, it looks fine, but take a closer look, you'll see burnt, charred wood and a fan left on the lawn. Miguel Adams sees something else.

“This is my living room right here and the kitchen, bathroom right here, he said.

His children's bikes sit in what was once his bedroom. Much of the six-unit building is empty and ripped apart after a fire back in July.

“The fire actually started here directly above us. Here in the attic, at the top of these stairs,” said Jason Dornbush, Project Manager with Muscatine Center for Social Action.

It happened months ago, but Adam’s dishes are still sitting in the sink. An indication of just how fast he had to get out. He can't help but smile, looking at the progress.

Jason Dornbush, Project Manager at Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) has been overseeing the one-bedroom apartments.

“This house is actually a project-based section eight house. It’s a partnership with the City of Muscatine and the Muscatine Center for Social Action,” he said.

Adams was living with his sister but moved into the apartment because he wanted to provide for his children. Because of the fire, he is currently staying in the MCSA shelter.

“So I ended up in a shelter two and a half years ago. Not because my sister kicked me out or anything like that. I wanted my own independence,” he said.

“We are anticipating having the project completed and the residents move back in on November 1st,” said Dornbush.

Adams says he's happy he will have a home to call his own, again.

Many of the people displaced have found temporary housing or are back in the shelter.