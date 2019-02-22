Muscatine Police warn of SSA Scam

Scammers continue to try to lure people into giving up personal information and in some cases finances. The Muscatine Police Department says they have received several reports of a scam targeting QCA residents.

Officials say the scammer will call and claim to be from the Social Security Office and will say the individuals' social security card has been found near a duffel bag of cocaine and will say that unless that individual paid a certain sum of money to the caller, criminal charges would be filed.

Acting Inspector General of Social Security, Gale Stallworth Stone says, "Citizens should not engage with these calls or provide any personal information".

Officials say, "SSA employees do contact citizens, generally those who have ongoing business with SSA, by telephone for customer-service purposes according to the news release. However, SSA employees will never threaten you for information; they will not state that you face potential arrest or other legal action if you fail to provide information. In those cases, the call is fraudulent, and you should just hang up."

The Acting Inspector General urges citizens to be extremely cautious and to avoid providing information such as your SSN or bank account numbers to unknown persons over the phone or internet unless you are certain of who is receiving it. If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be from SSA, you should report that information to the OIG at 1-800-269-0271 or online at Report SSA Scam Calls here