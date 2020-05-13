Salvation Army of Muscatine announces "Pandemic Pantry" food drive

Officials with the Salvation Army in Muscatine County have announced the "Pandemic Pantry" food drive to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. This is part of the ongoing collaboration in the community, according to officials.

Tantara Transportation Corporation, along with Krieger Auto Group are holding a food drive in response to the pandemic.

The food drive will be hosted to replenish the shelves at The Salvation Army and help the collaborative food relief efforts by the Salvation Army, MCSA and Jesus Mission.

“The really cool thing about this partnership is that both companies were able to bring back some furloughed employees to work the food drive,” Lt. Greg Bock of The Salvation Army said. “We are ecstatic to be a part of such a giving community, where we can come together to help our neighbors during difficult times."

For those interested in supporting the food drive, the Hawkeye Hauler will be at Muscatine 2nd Avenue's Hy-Vee through Thursday, May 14. It will then move to Blain's Farm and Fleet.

Officials say this began on Friday, May 8th, at Fareway where hundreds of food bags were donated by Fareway customers.

There are a couple of ways to become involved with the food drive and they are able to purchase a pre-filled bag and drop it off to the Hawkeye Hauler, donate monetarily, purchase a virtual food bag at the Hy-Vee register or make purchases from The Salvation Army’s list of needed items which can be found on their Facebook Page.

The food drive will end on May 22nd and organizers are hoping to gather enough food for 60 days worth of relief.