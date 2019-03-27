Muscatine closes floodgate at Mad Creek

With rain in the forecast, the City of Muscatine has closed the floodwall on 2nd Street at Mad Creek.

The Mississippi River is forecasted to hover around the 20.5 feet the rest of the week before dropping to around 20 feet over the weekend and then rise again to 20.9 feet by April 3. However, a widespread 1-2 inch rainfall event is possible with potentially higher flooding possible.

At 20.5 feet water affects Mississippi Drive at Mulberry Street. At 21 feet, Riverside Park is entirely under water. Flood stage is 16 feet.

City staff will continue to monitor river levels and will implement flood response procedures, as needed.

