Muscatine enforces road closures, shuts off traffic signals due to flooding

Muscatine is enforcing major road closures Tuesday, as crews in that community prepare for the highest crest in 11 years.

The Mississippi River is predicted to peak somewhere between 24 and 25 feet later this week. But with more rain in the forecast, the river could get closer to its record crest of 25.61 ft.

The city saw those unprecedented levels in 1993.

Tuesday morning, Muscatine Power & Water is turning-off power to traffic signals at Iowa and Mississippi Drive to prevent damage from flood waters.

And Mississippi Drive from Mulberry to Pine will also close, likely Tuesday evening, as flood water is starting to impact that road.

