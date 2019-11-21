Muscatine family pleads for stolen memorial item to be returned

A Muscatine mom is pleading for the public's help after a part of a memorial for her son who passed away from cancer, went missing.

Kendra Daufeldt says her son Hayden loved 'Minions' and following his death, the family put a memorial tree on their lawn on Lincoln Boulevard.

Wednesday night it was discovered that the Minion on the memorial tree had been stolen from the display.

Daufeldt says her son Hayden passed away in August of 2017 at the age of 4. He was diagnosed at 22-months-old with a rare brain cancer known as a Pineoblastoma.

Daufeldt tells TV6 her son had 'many' surgeries and chemotherapy. She says Hayden underwent 3 stem cell transplants and 60 rounds of radiation during his fight with brain cancer.

Daufeldt says "He took everything like a champ and fought until he couldn't."

Through it all, his favorite items always involved Minions. During radiation, he wore his Minions clothing, and his radiation mask was of a Minion.

The post below is from Hayden's heartbroken mom, who asks if someone took the memorial item, to please replace it, no questions asked.

A police report has been filed with Muscatine Police.

Police ask if you have any information to call them at (563)-263-9922.