Muscatine firefighters recognized for saving woman trapped in burning apartment

Two members of the Muscatine Fire Department were recognized with a unit citation award for saving a woman trapped in a burning apartment.

The department posted the honor to Facebook, saying Lieutenant Roy Patterson and firefighter Reece Hall were given the award, recognition and an award pin.

On April 18, the two ran into a smoke-burned building on West 3rd St. to find a trapped person and were able to save them.

That day, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at 403 West 3rd St. At the time of the call, smoke was detected coming from an upstairs apartment at the residence. Upon arrival, crews were advised someone was still inside the apartment that was on fire, and a person could be heard calling for help.

Lt. Patterson and firefighter Hall entered the smoke-filled apartment immediately to search for the trapped victim. The smoke was reportedly thick and dark. Soon after entering the apartment, Hall found the subject in a room and called to Lt. Patterson for help in getting her out.

The crew was able to get the victim out without incident, and they carried her to an EMS crew on scene, who then began medical treatment for smoke exposure. She was taken to Trinity Muscatine, where she was treated and released.

Patterson and Hall were also given a copy of the unit award letter, which explains why they were recognized.