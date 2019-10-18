Muscatine man charged with murder after shooting woman in the head

A 23-year-old Muscatine man has been charged with first degree murder after the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

According to the Muscatine County Attorney, David Hafield. Called 911 on October 16, saying his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Palmer, had shot herself in the head at the Saulbury Recreation Area. During the investigation, Hatfield admitted to shooting Palmer in the head and later said he fired a practice shot before shooting Palmer.

Palmer was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where she died.

Hatfield is being held in the Muscatine County Jail on a $1,000,000 case only bond. His preliminary hearing will be on October 28, 2019.

