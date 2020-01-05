Muscatine man facing multiple charges in car crash

A Muscatine man is facing multiple charges for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and driving with their license revoked.

Illinois State Police say Saturday afternoon around 5:05 p.m. 65- year-old Michael Payne was driving Southbound on Harding Street in Kirkwood, Warren County.

Police say he was going at a high rate of speed, did an improper lane change, ran off the west side of the road, and striking a ditch embankment before coming to a stop in the yard of a home.

Payne was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Other charges he’s facing include aggravated DUI, DUI alcohol, reckless driving, and disobeyed stop sign.

