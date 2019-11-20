Muscatine man sentenced to 11 years in prison for receiving child pornography

A Muscatine man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Officials with the Department of Justice say on Tuesday, a United States district judge sentenced 67-year-old Charles Steven Dickenson of Muscatine to 132 months in prison.

He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment, pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund, pay $36,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender upon release.

On Jan. 11, 2019, Dickenson pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

Officials say the investigation began in 2016, when FBI agents identified a computer on the BitTorrent network that appeared to be related to the distribution of child pornography. The agent downloaded more than 1,000 files from Dickenson's shared files. Most of the files depicted prepubescent children, including infants and toddlers.

Dickenson admitted to downloading thousands of child pornography files over the course of five and a half years.

The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children conducted the investigation.