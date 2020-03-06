Muscatine man sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother

Darian Lensgraf was sentenced Friday morning to life without parole for the December 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother, 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf, in Muscatine.

The 20-year-old declined to make a statement before Judge Tamra Roberts handed down the sentence during a short hearing in Muscatine County District Court.

Lensgraf was convicted in January of one count of first-degree murder.

Evidence at trial showed Lensgraf went into his grandmother’s home on Dec. 12, 2018, and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and throat.

The jury rejected his claim that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Officials announced the verdict on Friday, Jan. 17.

Assistant Muscatine County Attorney Dan Williamson said at sentencing that while a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, the sentence is even more appropriate given the facts of the case.

Roberts also ordered Lensgraf to pay $150,000 to his grandmother’s heirs.

Diana Lensgraf’s longtime partner, Lynn Bear, said after the hearing that he was happy with the sentence.

“He took part of my life away when he took her life,” he said outside the courtroom.

“It’s hard on me now without her. Lonely.”

Bear said Diana Lensgraf was a “real loving grandmother” who loved her animals, especially her cat., and took care of him and their home.

Tearing up, he said he’s glad the case is over.

“Makes me feel a little bit better with what he got,” he said.