Muscatine man starting fundraiser for fire victim in hospital

The Muscatine community is mourning a mother and her two daughters who all died in a house fire on Monday. Their names were released Friday afternoon, they are 35-year-old Amy Wentz and daughter’s 17-year-old Andreah Schroeder and six-year-old Lily Wentz.

A fourth person escaped the fire and is in critical condition in the hospital. A community member is now working to start a fundraiser for the person in the hospital.

Flowers and teddy bears lay on the front steps at a home in Muscatine where a memorial continues to grow to honor the three lives lost. Like the angels that sit by the steps, community members like Brett Bohling are hoping to be a saving grace during this difficult time by starting a fundraiser for the fourth person who escaped the fire.

“If the man comes out of a coma and doesn't have money to pay his bills. He would have that money to help cover that,” said Bohling.

Bohling says he's lived in Muscatine his whole life and although he doesn't know the family. He feels like this is the right thing to do.

“Haven't really seen anything like this before and it was kind of devastating and it hurt a lot of people and stuff,” said Bohling.

There are no words for the hurt and pain.

“I just thought it would be nice to give back to the community,” said Bohling.

Bohling hopes his gesture can bring some relief.

“We’re thinking of the father and praying for him and hope he comes out of recovery,” said Bohling.

Bohling says they are working to get the fundraiser going by this weekend. If you want to help, you can email him at brettbohling@gmail.com or Facebook him.

