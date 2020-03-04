Off-duty Muscatine officer rescues 7-year-old boy from drowning

An off-duty Muscatine police officer saved a 7-year-old boy’s life at a birthday party on Saturday.

On Wednesday, TV6 met with the boy and officer who reunited for the first time after the incident.

Muscatine Police Officer Whitni Pena happened to be at the same birthday party Kaysen Simonson was at when he started drowning.

Officer Pena first saw her friend pulling Kasen out of the water.

"I noticed her pulling a child from the shallow end to the pool deck,” Pena said. “I instantly took off running and noticed the child needed CPR."

As a police officer, hesitating in a life-threatening moment wasn't an option for her.

"I would say about two minutes in we are still not seeing any signs of life,” she said. “He wasn't puking up any water."

Kaysen had no pulse.

"Most terrifying thing I've been through in my entire life,” Kaysen’s mother Amy Han said.

Right when medics arrived Kaysen took in one deep breath and then Kaysen woke up and realized Officer Pena saved his life.

“After the fact I was still worked up,” Pena said. “I remember bawling. My husband was giving me a hug. It's still emotional. It's just something you'll never forget."

"Just glad there was somebody there that knew what she was doing,” Kaysen’s father Brock Simonson said.

Officer Pena gets CPR trained every year but had never done it firsthand in a real situation until now.

"I have never given CPR ever before this,” she said.

Kaysen’s parents gave Officer Pena flowers, a Willow Tree figurine that looks like Kaysen and a card that reads, "Thank you is not nearly enough to say you saved more than my little boy you saved our hearts."

The Muscatine Police Department plans on giving Officer Pena a lifesaver award during an upcoming city council meeting.

The department does CPR training and certification for its employees every year.

Kaysen’s parents took him to Iowa City where doctors confirmed he is in good health.