Muscatine officials: "No credible information" leading to reports of protests

Following reports circulating of protesters heading to Muscatine, city officials say there is "no credible information" that leads them to believe there is a threat to the community.

City officials say the police department and the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office are aware of Facebook posts that are circulating with these reports.

"At this time there is no credible information leading us to believe that there is a threat to the community," officials said in the Facebook post. "We will continue to monitor the situation throughout town and are ready to respond as needed."

Officials say if you see groups forming or if you see anything suspicious, you're asked to call 911.